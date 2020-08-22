WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,007,000.

In other news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $217,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $728,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

