HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 9.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. HomeStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.02.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush started coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $61,877.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,745.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $333,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,515.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

