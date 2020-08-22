Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,003,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

