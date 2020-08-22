19,175 Shares in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of PJT Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PJT Partners by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

PJT stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.96. PJT Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $232.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

