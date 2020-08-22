WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.59% of Fiesta Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRGI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

