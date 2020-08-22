WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,501 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,612 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.44% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONA. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

