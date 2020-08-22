WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,082 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Universal Display by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Universal Display by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $179.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.57 and its 200 day moving average is $154.50.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen raised Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,761,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.