Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,246 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.16% of Imax worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Imax during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Imax in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAX. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

IMAX opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.51 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. Imax Corp has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Imax had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

