WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.09 Million in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,670,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.37. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.24.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $4,050,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,973 shares of company stock worth $17,895,567 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.