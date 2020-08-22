WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.24% of Arrow Financial worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,843.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $426.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.59. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

