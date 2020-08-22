Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.62% of Immersion worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Immersion by 569.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 261,400 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP raised its position in Immersion by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 470,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $910,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immersion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

In related news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $60,009.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at $503,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

IMMR opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.84 million, a PE ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.