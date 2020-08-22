WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 10,743 Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 35.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 53.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 39.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SP opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.16. SP Plus Corp has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

