WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.18% of Talos Energy worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 1,252.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Robert D. Abendschein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at $797,537.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO opened at $7.32 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $500.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

