Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,188 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 179,686 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,795 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,871 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

