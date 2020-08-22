WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,276 Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.24% of Bank First National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank First National from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE BFC opened at $63.59 on Friday. Bank First National Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank First National (NYSE:BFC)

