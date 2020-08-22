WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,571 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Washington Federal worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2,168.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 268,842 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 4.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 7.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 26.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAFD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

WAFD opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $171,336 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

