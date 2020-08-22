Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Holdings Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of Malibu Boats worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. TheStreet upgraded Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of MBUU opened at $54.77 on Friday. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.