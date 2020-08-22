WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 279.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,977 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

