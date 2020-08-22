Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,789. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $119.78.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

