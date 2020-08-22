Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in H & R Block by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in H & R Block by 79,590.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,463.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

