Arizona State Retirement System Has $637,000 Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,896,000 after buying an additional 66,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,896,000 after purchasing an additional 337,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ALLETE by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,725,000 after purchasing an additional 228,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ALLETE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALE opened at $54.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.34. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

