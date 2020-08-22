Arizona State Retirement System Sells 140 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in UniFirst by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 88,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF opened at $190.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.66 and a 200-day moving average of $175.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

In related news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,445.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,960 shares of company stock valued at $363,331. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. TheStreet raised UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

