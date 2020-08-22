Arizona State Retirement System Sells 502 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $135,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,610 shares in the company, valued at $714,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.32. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.22.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

