Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,350 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AlarmCom by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $74.66.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,584 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $151,965.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,263.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,833 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $191,907.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,615.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,449 shares of company stock valued at $12,021,046 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.