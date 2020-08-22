Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,804 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTG opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

