Arizona State Retirement System Sells 455 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.8% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,746,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,647,000 after acquiring an additional 173,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,095,000 after buying an additional 36,324 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 40.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,190,000 after buying an additional 328,657 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 107.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,189,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,284,000 after acquiring an additional 123,670 shares during the period.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

