Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFC opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

