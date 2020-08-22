Arizona State Retirement System Sells 378 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 6,813.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 30.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $80.22.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENS. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.