WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIND. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $376.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.19.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. Analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

