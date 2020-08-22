Arizona State Retirement System Has $621,000 Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.33.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $149,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

