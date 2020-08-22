MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 273,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

