QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.13% of QAD worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of QAD by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of QAD by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QAD in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in QAD in the second quarter worth $210,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QADA opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.89 million, a P/E ratio of -65.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. QAD Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $54.54.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 8,523 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $349,613.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anton Chilton sold 10,067 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $434,089.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,790 shares of company stock worth $1,294,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on QAD from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

