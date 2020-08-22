WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.09 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.49 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Citigroup increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

