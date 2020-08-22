WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 21,887 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.40% of Oppenheimer worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $25.11 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $327.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

