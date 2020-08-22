Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM opened at $877.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $888.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $927.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $629.21 and a 12 month high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 46.40%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

