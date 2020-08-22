Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 6,442 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Univar were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Univar in the 1st quarter valued at $69,942,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Univar in the 1st quarter worth $48,689,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Univar by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,607 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC raised its position in Univar by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,891 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Univar by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,399,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $17.67 on Friday. Univar Inc has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Univar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

