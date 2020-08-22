Arizona State Retirement System Has $627,000 Stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 966.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

