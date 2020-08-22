Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GAP were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPS. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in GAP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 42,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPS stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. Gap Inc has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gap Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

