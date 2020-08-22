Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,290 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,284 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $59,421,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,604 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 766,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,922 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 657,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,183,579 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $123,413,000 after purchasing an additional 539,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 156.76%.

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.