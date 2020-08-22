Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American States Water by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in American States Water by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWR opened at $76.51 on Friday. American States Water Co has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of -0.10.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 62.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American States Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

