Arizona State Retirement System Has $656,000 Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,639,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,288,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,316 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,371,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151,054 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,792,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875,110 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.87.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.47 on Friday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

