8,771 Shares in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Livongo Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Livongo Health by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Livongo Health by 16.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

In other Livongo Health news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $5,528,153.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899,919 shares in the company, valued at $216,267,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $9,764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,071,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,571,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,574 shares of company stock valued at $18,536,243. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LVGO stock opened at $140.35 on Friday. Livongo Health has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -342.31. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Livongo Health Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.