Arizona State Retirement System Has $660,000 Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in J2 Global by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,583,000. AXA grew its position in J2 Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 112,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 34,925 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $69.82 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti decreased their price target on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

