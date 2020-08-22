Arizona State Retirement System Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 273,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,552 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 0.90. Viavi Solutions Inc has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $27,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $356,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

