Arizona State Retirement System Sells 941 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.