Arizona State Retirement System Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after buying an additional 1,419,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,697,000 after buying an additional 1,477,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after buying an additional 1,916,219 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,293,000 after buying an additional 3,150,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

SBRA opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

