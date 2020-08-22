Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,325 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Energizer by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Energizer by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Energizer by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENR opened at $46.60 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $90,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,322.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

