Arizona State Retirement System Sells 261 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 930.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

