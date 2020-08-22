Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,389.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $615,820.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

