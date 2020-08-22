nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 36,536.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 936.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.